Prince Harry ‘really does mean business’ in new clip – but his ‘action is based on anger’

Prince Harry, 37, appeared in a new video where he discussed social media and the need for it to “be fixed”. The Duke of Sussex spoke about him and his wife, Meghan Markle, worrying about Archie and Lilibet’s futures on social media in its current state, which he says causes “harm”. Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to offer her analysis of Harry’s latest video from his Montecito home.
Judi James is a leading communication and body language expert whose expertise is sought after in broadcast, corporate and public relations circles.
She said: “On the surface, this looks like a ‘soft’ video, shot in a relaxed and informal setting with the Prince performing a lot of face-softening smiles of affection and love as he talks of his own children.
“He addresses the camera like a dad reaching out to other parents,” the expert claimed.
But what does Judi James think the Prince’s body language was saying?
Judi explained: “But the underlying body language signals suggest deep-seated anger, regret and an ongoing desire to do battle and make change.
READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘having his say’ as Royal Family in ‘volatile situation’
“His language is also strong as he refers to children being used as ‘digital experiments’.
“Harry’s core signals of what looks like disgust focus around his words ‘make money’ and ‘hatred and harm’.”
What techniques does Harry use in the video to get his message across?
Judi added: “His message that this ‘isn’t working’ and ‘needs to be fixed’ sounds and looks riddled with steely determination.
DON’T MISS:
“Harry’s head shakes from side to side and his eyes widen and roll to his left to suggest action based on anger,” the expert claimed.
Judi argues that in this video, “Harry really does mean business”.
She said: “The lower jaw-juts, the ruefully raised brows, the horizontal stretching of his mouth followed by a sucking in of the lips all let us know that behind the soft focus and smiles Harry really does mean business.
“This is a cause that has been a bee in his bonnet for several years now.”
“And I’m lucky enough to be a father with a platform.”
Speaking from his home in the star-studded Santa Barbara neighbourhood of Montecito, Prince Harry praised the “groundbreaking” work 5Rights is doing to shield children from harmful online content.
This organisation is working towards reimagining the digital space as a safe world for children and young people.
The event aimed to “launch a set of ‘off the shelf’ policies”, named the Global Child Online Safety Toolkit “that governments and organisations around the world can adopt to make child online safety a reality.”
Source link