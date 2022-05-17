Prince Harry ‘really does mean business’ in new clip – but his ‘action is based on anger’

Prince Harry, 37, appeared in a new video where he discussed social media and the need for it to “be fixed”. The Duke of Sussex spoke about him and his wife, Meghan Markle, worrying about Archie and Lilibet’s futures on social media in its current state, which he says causes “harm”. Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to offer her analysis of Harry’s latest video from his Montecito home.

Judi James is a leading communication and body language expert whose expertise is sought after in broadcast, corporate and public relations circles.

She said: “On the surface, this looks like a ‘soft’ video, shot in a relaxed and informal setting with the Prince performing a lot of face-softening smiles of affection and love as he talks of his own children.

“He addresses the camera like a dad reaching out to other parents,” the expert claimed.

But what does Judi James think the Prince’s body language was saying?

Judi explained: “But the underlying body language signals suggest deep-seated anger, regret and an ongoing desire to do battle and make change.

