Named the Singapore Peranakan Diamond Jubilee Brooch, the piece is filigree work made of 18k gold and is in the Bird Of Paradise design.

According to experts the design, worth £5,200, sold out after the piece was given to the Queen.

The piece, made of gold, is large and round, featuring over 60 diamonds, and was a gift from the President of Singapore.

It has a special connection to the Queen and the Jubilee as it was given to her in 2012, to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee.