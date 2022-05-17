RAF ‘surges’ fleet of Air Tanker Voyager aircraft to Eastern Europe for ‘first-ever’ time





An aviation expert said the move was in response to “increased demand for aerial refuelling in Eastern Europe”. The move means the RAF now has 10 AAR-capable A330 MRTTs, which is an aerial refuelling tanker aircraft.

London Bureau Chief at Aviation Week Tony Osborne tweeted: “The @RoyalAirForce has surged two of the reserve fleet of @AirTanker #Voyagers into service in response to increased demand for aerial refuelling in Eastern Europe. The RAF now has 10 AAR-capable A330 MRTTs. “This is the first time the RAF has called the surge fleet into operation.” Voyager is the RAF’s sole air-to-air refuelling (AAR) tanker and also operates as a strategic air transport.

It can carry 111 tonnes of fuel, the highest capacity of all tanker aircraft, with the ability to dispense 50,000 kg of fuel to a broad range of aircraft during a four-hour loitering mission at over 1,000 nm from its take-off point. Fuel offloaded is taken from the aircraft’s standard wing and fuselage tanks, leaving the cabin free for up to 291 personnel and the hold available for freight. As a tanker, capabilities include the ability to operate a ‘towline’, where the Voyager orbits around a prescribed area awaiting ‘receivers’, or in a ‘trail’, where it flies with a number of fast jets, refuelling them over long ranges while taking responsibility for the formation’s fuel and navigation.

With tension building over the Russian war in Ukraine, and the application of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, fears are growing that the conflict could spill over into mainland Europe. Writing about the move, the RAF’s website said the aim was to “ensure the fighter jets are always ready to respond at a moment’s notice”.