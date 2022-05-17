RARE COMPLETE CIVIL WAR PLATES COLLECTION BY LENOX FINE CHINA WAS ON DISPLAY AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY MAIN LIBRARY IN CONROE FOR CONFEDERATE HISTORY MONTH!

The Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter 2721, of Montgomery County, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, is proudly posed with their rare Fine Arts Civil War Plates Collection, that was made by the Lenox Fine China Company. This special edition of Historical China was struck as a “Limited Edition”, complete with Gold Confederate Seal Logo on gray felt individual plate boxes lined in red velvet, and come complete with individual “Story Cards” about each scene. The Plates are rimmed with 24 karat gold edge designs, and story cards for each scene, which are the perfect display for public education of Civil War History and Fine Art China Painting.

The plate turned backwards is to display the impressive Names of the Board of Trustees for this Limited Edition. (Names to really surprise you!)

The Complete Plates Collection was donated by a lover of Art and Southern History to ELAINE COLLINGS who then decided to donate this gift collection to her Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter so that Southern History, and Education, could continue for the good of the public to enjoy. Chapter members gathered to celebrate and enjoy sharing the collection that PRESIDENT JENNY LEHR assembled, and then as customary, shared lunch together to continue discussing their successes and future activities for the community and surrounding areas.

The Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter wishes to Thank the Montgomery County Main Library of Conroe for this special opportunity for all our Montgomery County residents and visitors that frequented the wonderful Genealogy Room upstairs in the Conroe Library. The Genealogy Room is a special treasure for all of Montgomery County, Texas researchers as well as out of state researchers. Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter is a proud continued supporter of the Genealogy Department of the Conroe Library.