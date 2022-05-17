Russia warning: Putin has ONE red line when it comes to NATO which would spark World War 3

He said: “The problem has basically come out of nothing, but we’ll react to it appropriately” before adding that NATO was trying to “control and influence the international security situation in other parts of the world, not for the best”.

The proposed expansion appears to be yet another setback for Putin, who initally launched the illegal invasion in neighbouring country Ukraine with aims to prevent the military alliance edging closer to Russian territory.

Sweden and Finland are due to submit their applications for NATO membership later in the week.

The period between application submission and membership could last between four and 12 months, but NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, has always said it would be a “smooth and swift” accession for the two countries.