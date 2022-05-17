Sarah Ferguson ‘excited’ for Queen’s jubilee ‘She deserves every ounce of it’

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was on top form when we caught up with her at the event celebrating the launch of the paperback version of her Sunday Times best-selling novel, Her Heart for a Compass. And of course, the main topic of conversation was the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations next month.

Talking to OK!, Sarah said at the VIP drinks reception of the upcoming milestone: “I’m very excited!

“I think the fact that we have that amazing, amazing lady to look up to, who’s been through everything with us as a nation. The blitz and there she is. What an inspiration, she’s a legend.”







Speaking of the celebrations planned, she added: “I am such a people person, I like to see the people really enjoying it. Everyone is so excited to celebrate and goodness, the Queen deserves every ounce of it.”

Ahead of the jubilee bank holiday, the Queen made a rare public appearance this week as she attended the opening of new crossrail, The Elizabeth Line, at London’s Paddington station and dazzled in a yellow outfit.

A spokesperson for the palace said of the outing: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.







“Her Majesty was aware of the engagement, and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The jubilee celebrations kicked off on Sunday night with an ITV special. The Queen was in attendance, while Hollywood star Tom Cruise was there to host proceedings.

Gushing about our monarch, he said what she accomplished has been “historic” as he added: “I love the history, I just have great respect for her, so when they asked, I instantly said: ‘It would be my honour to be here.'”







The Queen appeared in great spirits as she laughed and clapped along to the entertainment, which included horse parades and an emotional tribute to her late husband Prince Phillip.

