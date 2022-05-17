Sarasota ballroom event raises funds for Ukrainian army

SARASOTA – Shortly after the Russians bombed Kyiv, Bohdana Zimich left her home and job as a personal assistant to move in with her sister Katya Grybovska and her two children Max and Polina in the village of Byshiv, about 40 miles southwest of the capital city.

After Russian bombs destroyed the town center – including the school where Max, 7, and Polina, 5, attended, – the family fled farther west, to their parents’ home, with an eye toward escaping the country through Poland.

Last Saturday evening the family – along with their aunt, Sarasota resident Zhanna Holivii, with whom they have been living since late March – attended a fundraising program hosted by Sara Dance Center that featured ballroom dance exhibitions, a rendition of the Ukrainian National Anthem sung by Nataliya Bratash, Maryna Savage and Nadia Sawa, and brief talks by representatives of nonprofits raising money for Ukrainian war relief.

Holivii, said that she had friends in Poland where her nieces and the children stayed.

“They found them a place to rent in Krakow; they stayed in Krakow for two weeks,” she added.

Then, after speaking with State Department officials at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, the family received a tourist visa to travel to Florida and stay with their aunt.

Grybovska, who had been working in a factory that made ingredients for laundry detergent, still contacts her husband – who stayed behind to help defend the country – daily.

Despite the ongoing war, civilian communication is still readily available between people remaining in Ukraine and those who have left for safety in other countries, including Zimich, Grybovska and the children.

“Now they can ask for temporary status,” Holivii said. That means an opportunity to study in the U.S. for up to two years, she added.

Zimich said it’s too early to say when they might return.

Based on the outpouring of support on Saturday night, the entire Eastern European community on the west coast of Florida from North Port north to St. Petersburg have embraced Ukrainians taking refuge in the region.

Overhearing a conversation between the family and a reporter, Olga Akroush – a friend of event organizer Ruta Jouniari who moved from Ukraine 20 years ago – said she wanted to help the young family.