Skyrocketing global food and energy prices set to slam Brits with ‘very big income shock’





As the cost of living crisis deepens following the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, with surging inflation pummelling the economy, Andrew Bailey has said he is “helpless”. Mr Bailey warned of the “apocalyptic” impact of upcoming mass food shortages as oil and energy prices also continue to soar across the world.

The Governor’s comments came amid fears of energy regulator Ofgem revising the energy price cap every three months as opposed to every six. Tory MP Michael Fabricant called for the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to raise benefits to make up for the surge in inflation as fears rise of it reaching double-digits before the end of the year. Others such as David Davis have called for a reversal on tax increases to address the crisis.

Mr Bailey told the Treasury Select Committee on Monday that the price of wheat rose by nearly 25 percent over the past six weeks and expressed concern over rising food costs and shortages if Ukraine is unable to export agricultural products such as wheat due to Russian blockades. The Governor said: “Sorry for being apocalyptic for a moment, but that’s a major concern.” Following talks with Ukraine’s finance minister Serhiy Marchenko he added: “The [risk] I’m going to sound rather apocalyptic about I guess is food. “Ukraine does have food in store, but it can’t get it out at the moment. While [the finance minister] was optimistic about crop planting, he said at the moment we have no way of shipping it out as things stand, and it is getting worse.” READ MORE: Kate & William: Inside Adelaide Cottage- ‘much better option’ for home

He continued: “That is the major worry. It is not just a major worry for this country, it is a major worry for the developing world. “I am by no stretch of the imagination a military strategist, but whatever can be done to help Ukraine get its food out would be a huge contribution.” Speaking on the ever-rising level of inflation, Mr Bailey expressed his dissatisfaction and concern saying: “I do not feel at all happy about this; this is a bad situation to be in.” The current level of inflation is at seven percent, but it is predicted to reach 10 percent this year. The bank has a two percent target that is part of the “price stability” mandate and Mr Bailey was asked by the Chair of the committee if he had been “asleep at the wheel” in relation to rising interest rate pressures. DON’T MISS:

A senior minister said the Bank of England “has one job to do – to keep inflation at around 2 percent – and it’s hard to remember the last time it achieved its target.” Approximately 80 percent of the circumstances pushing up inflation are driven by global issues and Mr Bailey responded: “There’s not a lot we can do about 80 percent of it. We have to recognise the reality of the situation we face. The other 20 percent has been attributed to the fall in workforce since the pandemic. The Governor said: “The scale and persistence of the fall has been very unusual. These are very fine, and pretty hard, judgements to make, I have to say.”