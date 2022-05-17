Statins: The skin med known to cause a potentially fatal reaction when mixed with statins

Although rhabdomyolysis is a well-documented side of the cholesterol-lowering drug, data shows the risk remains relatively low.

In fact, the Mayo Clinic states that the risk of rhabdomyolysis is around 1.5 for every 100,000 people taking the pill.

But a number of cases have highlighted the need for awareness of common drug interactions with statins.

Patients with additional risk factors, such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, and liver or renal disease, merit close monitoring as they may be at higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.