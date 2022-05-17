Strictly star Johannes Radebe meets Prince Edward at Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe joined Prince Edward to celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh Gold award winners at a celebration event in the Buckingham Palace gardens in London.

The 35 year old South African dancer shared an empowering message with the young people in who gathered at the ceremony and told those in attendance: “Don’t dream big. Dream huge.”

He looked smart in a pin-striped blue suit as he joined the Earl of Wessex, 58, at the first in-person party for gold award holders since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johannes, a Duke of Edinburgh programme alumnus, spoke about enduring bullying at school and the racist and homophobic abuse he received on his journey to stardom.







During his speech delivered from the palace’s West Terrace Steps, Johannes recalled his time as part of the first all-male Strictly Come Dancing couple.

He said it was his belief in the importance of representation and his love of ballroom which encouraged him to remain on the dance floor.

Johannes said in the powerful speech: “Though I have been blown away by the love and support I’ve received from the public, I also received vile messages of racist and homophobic abuse. Faced with such hate, I could have been tempted to hide from the world as I had once tried to do as a child.

“But dance had taught me that I belong. That I deserve to take up space. And I knew other young gay black men watching me on their television screens needed to hear that message too – as I often say, you can’t be what you can’t see.

“That is what gave me the resilience to get back on the dancefloor.”







Prince Edward described the dancer’s message as “very inspiring” and went on to praise those who had achieved the Duke of Edinburgh’s top award, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The Queen’s youngest son is trustee of the scheme, which was established by his father the late Prince Phillip.

Also joining Johannes and Prince Edward on stage was Felix Daglish, another Duke of Edinburgh programme alumnus.

Four stages were set up around the palace gardens alongside games including a giant Connect 4.







There were also colourful over-sized deckchairs where guests could sit and take selfies to mark the special occasion.

A live band played and guests were given tea and cupcakes.

Prince Edward has long had an affinity with the youth scheme and it was announced many years ago that his mother and Prince Philip wanted him to take on the Duke of Edinburgh title.

When Charles is King, he will make the decision as to whether Prince Edward is awarded the title.