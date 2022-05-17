Sustainable living: Harvest the power of the community to sow seeds and grow your own food

Not everybody lives in a house with a garden. Many have limited space, with just a balcony — or sometimes not even that — so we need to get out of our homes and into green spaces for our mental and physical well-being.

he pandemic has triggered a huge rise in the need for functional community spaces that are more than just playgrounds and pathways. Where can grown-ups go to get some relaxation and soul food outdoors and still be in their neighbourhoods?

Community gardens are a topic close to my own heart, I have only a yard in which to grow things and am very involved in local community education, teaching organic food growing and sustainability skills. Many non-Irish have skills from home and need space to get their hands into the soil, so shared gardening spaces are more important than ever.

The pioneering Michael Kelly, founder of GIY, the grow-it-yourself movement, is launching a new initiative. In partnership with Energia, groups across Ireland are being sought to reach out and get support to develop community gardens.

If you are already part of a group — for example, a residents’ association, a men’s shed, a TidyTowns association, a parents’ association or an environmental community network — now is your chance to bring food growing into your group activities. If you are not yet part of a community group, you can still take part.

Bring the idea to your group of friends — bring seeds along to a coffee morning or evening book club. Then plan your activities. You could plant in each other’s gardens or host a growing morning together to swap seedlings. You could go one step further and see if there is a local vegetable patch in your community or a local star grower that you can learn from.

For your local community groups, consider your local sports groups and residents’ associations, and connect with your county council.

To register with Get Ireland Growing and be in with a chance of winning a Community Growing Kit that contains seeds to share with your group, see getirelandgrowing.ie.