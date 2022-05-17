The global environment is increasingly uncertain. Best to be prepared: Sridhar Vembu

Zoho Corporation’s founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu, has highlighted how there has been a slowdown in new order flow in the past few weeks at Zoho. In fact, this is a trend being observed not just at Zoho but at several other companies; he pointed out.

I heard from a manufacturing industry friend in India that the past 3-4 weeks have seen a sudden slow down in new orders. He said other companies he knows are seeing it as well. We have seen a slow down in new order flow in the past few weeks in Zoho as well. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 13, 2022

Global downturn

When asked by someone in the same Twitter thread, about the cause, for this fall in demand, who speculated reasons such as India’s neutral stand on the ongoing war crisis and standing against western stalwarts, Vembu disagreed and pointed out a larger concern.

He said, “That is not likely the reason. The EU may be in a recession. The US seems close. Japan is in perpetual doldrums. China is not well. This appears to be a synchronised global downturn.”

That is not likely the reason. EU may be in a recession. The US seems close. Japan is in perpetual doldrums. China is not well. This appears to be a synchronized global downturn. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 13, 2022

Vembu also alerted that the global environment is increasingly uncertain, and being prepared for it is the best option.

1/ I am sharing the message I have been giving our employees below. “The world faces many serious challenges, that include extremely high levels of debt, serial bubbles in most markets, climate change, pandemic, inflation and now war. The global economy is not at all healthy.” — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 7, 2022

3/ “The global order of the last 50 years may be coming to an end. We do not know what lies ahead. Expect turbulent times. Self reliance and Resilience are good ideas during such times. We also need faith and the optimism born of faith to survive tough times. Have faith”. 🙏🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 7, 2022

Others also pointed out a similar trend observed.

Textile markets in bhiwandi have collapsed since may begining new orders have dried up — varun mundra (@varunpgd) May 13, 2022

Recession in the US

Just a few days ago, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation”, former Goldman Sachs CEO and present Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein asked companies and consumers to brace for an imminent recession in the US, saying it’s a “very, very high risk”. He had added that irrespective of whether you run a big company or you are a consumer, one should be very prepared for what is in store.