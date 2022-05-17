The one time I thought the metaverse could work was when Adam Savage made me cry

Lockdown was a dark time. We were seperated from friends, from family, even from our work environments. The usual activities we’d do to escape from our homes were unavailable and actually illegal. It was a strange era, a weird point in time and space where the things we said and did now feel like they belong in an episode of Black Mirror.
I spent August to December of 2020 entirely alone. I saw a few friends a handful of times, but 99.9% of those months were spent companionless in a small flat in Bath. As an ordinarily solitary person, I didn’t think much of it on any given day. If you had asked me if I was lonely, I would have said no. Of course not. I can call anyone I need on my phone and I have friends on Discord I speak to almost every night. I stream too, three or four times a week to a community that loves me. I was fine, wasn’t I? Wasn’t I?
I started a new job in September of 2020 at a different site and dove into work. Between streaming and my normal job, most days were busy with writing or entertaining. Eventually I was asked to review a VR game and was sent a headset in December. The only VR gaming I had done previously was some Beat Saber on my brother’s PSVR so this would be intriguing.
I got the toy out of its box during the weekend. I let the system update during the morning while I had paced (as I usually do) around my flat collecting glasses, plumping pillows, and hoovering— cleaning so I would have room to play. And then I sat and put the headset on, adjusting it for comfort and defining the area in which I was free to move, making the settings my own.