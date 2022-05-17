Categories
This movie just hit No. 1 on Netflix — and critics hate it


Netflix has a brand new No .1 movie, but it’s getting a critical reception that is definitely more rotten than fresh. This is far from the streamer’s first high-profile dud in 2022, this Rebel Wilson vehicle joins the likes of The Bubble and 365 Days: This Day as Netflix movies that have scaled the most watch list despite a critical mauling.  

The film is called Senior Year, and it sees Wilson play Stephanie Conway, a high school student who falls into a coma after a prank gone wrong in 2002. Two decades later, now aged 37 years old, Stephanie wakes up and returns to school to get her diploma. But while the slang and cliques have changed, Stephanie most certainly hasn’t. The comedy film hit Netflix on May 13 and has rocketed straight to the no.1 spot in both the U.S. and U.K. displacing true crime doc Our Father





