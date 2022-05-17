Categories
Tom Petty Watched His Dad Knock Out an Alligator: ‘I Was Kind of Scared of Him’

As a kid growing up in Florida, Tom Petty dealt with a “turbulent” atmosphere that his dad created at home. Petty explained that he typically tried to stay out of his father’s way. When they did spend time together, the singer said that his father often took him on fishing or hunting trips. In an effort to make his son “more macho,” Petty’s father would perform dangerous acts in front of him. On one occasion, Petty watched his dad knock out an alligator with one hand. 

The Heartbreakers’ frontman said his parents were very different from each other

Petty’s mother and father were opposites in their parenting styles. He explained that while growing up in Florida, his father was “very charismatic and well-liked by a lot of people.” At home, though, he was a violent, looming presence, particularly when he’d been drinking. 

