Travel CHAOS as London routes set to carry out services over Platinum Jubilee weekend





Operators have warned of chaos due to engineering works particularly on routes into London. For example, services on the beleaguered Southern rail between Reigate, London Victoria and London Bridge, as well as between East Croydon, Clapham Junction and Watford Junction will not run on June 4.

Similarly, Northwestern Railway will cancel early morning routes between Milton Keynes and London Euston on the same day, according to The Telegraph. Great Western Railway said it would carry out late-night works on four routes on June 2. In a similar vein, LNER services from King’s Cross to Leeds will stop at Doncaster because of work at Wakefield. There are also several other London bound firms that are planning Jubilee planned disruption.

They include Great Western Railway, East Midlands Railway, LNER, c2c and Greater Anglia. Writing on Twitter, Network Rail claimed “most of the railway” will be open during the Jubilee weekend. They said: “We’re happy to announce that most of the railway will remain OPEN for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend with only some services affected.” However, passengers reacted furiously to the tweet on the social media platform. READ MORE: Dad cleared of murder charges after death of burglar at his home

The Pressure Campaign for Better Transport called on Network Rail to “move in with the times” and be more mindful of people’s travels, bearing in mind that more people now travel by train on weekends. Chief Executive Paul Tuohy said that Network Rail needed to “avoid disrupting” millions of passengers. He said: “Many more people now travel at weekends and Network Rail has to move with the times and reassess when it carries out planned engineering works, not just to avoid disrupting millions of rail passengers’ journeys but also to prevent yet another summer of gridlock on the road.” Network Rail has admitted that passengers have to check for closures and disruption before attending any of the royal festivities in the capital. A spokesman for Network Rail told The Telegraph that the number of engineering works had been “scaled back” and that there were “good alternatives” for passengers. He said: “The rail industry has deliberately scaled back engineering works over the Jubilee weekend, meaning all routes into London are open for passengers to join the celebrations. “A very small number of the works taking place will impact passenger journeys, and there are good transport alternatives where this is the case.”