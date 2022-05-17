UK drivers face huge fines and penalty points for using viral driving TikTok hack

A TikTok user went viral for tinting his car windows with maple syrup and charcoal toothpaste. The video has received more than 110 million views and over six million likes. But, drivers have now been warned that the trend could land them with a hefty fine.

And, if motorists fail to adhere to the rules they could receive a fine, penalty points, and even face court.

However, tinting the car windows comes with its own limitations.

He leaves his car for an hour before coming back and wiping off the mixture.

The clip shows the TikToker using a simple paintbrush to coat his car window with maple syrup and charcoal toothpaste before applying cling film on top of it.

This requires drivers to have the tint removed and provide evidence that this has been done to a police station.

The biggest safety risk with tinted windows comes when driving at night.

Experts have warned that it is important for drivers to keep in mind that having the car windows tinted will reduce the amount of light passing through the glass, which in turn will make it harder to see in low-light conditions.

Police and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) enforce car window tinting rules.

In some cases, drivers may get pulled over by the police for having over tinted windows.

The DVSA’s examiners use light measuring equipment to measure levels of window tint.

They measure the level of light passing through the glass in the vehicle.

When it comes to car insurance, tinting windows usually do not cause higher insurance premiums.

However, different companies can have different rules, so it is important to check with the insurance provider to see whether tinted windows require a change in the policy.

This is important for those who have their car on finance.

Jo Thornhill from MoneySuperMarket said: “You need to let your finance provider know of any changes to the car, no matter how small.

“That’s because you don’t actually own the car while paying your finance instalments on PCP or HP.

“As long as you are within your contract, the car belongs to the finance company and is their security for the loan.

“Therefore, the finance company can place restrictions on the car while they are the owner.

“If they need to recoup their losses due to you not being able to make repayments, they can take the car and sell it.

“But modifications to a car can affect its value; they can either improve it or lower it. In your eyes, you might have improved it, but the finance company may think differently.”