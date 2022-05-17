Umurangi Generation Special Edition Available Today with Game Pass – Xbox Wire

Umurangi Generation Special Edition — available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with Game Pass — lets you delve into a world where disasters have painted the sky red. Playing as a member of the Umurangi Generation (Te Reo Maori for last generation), you work as a courier for the Tauranga Express who is also an avid photographer. Zip around town capturing these last moments of life on Earth as disaster unravels around you, with each stage taking you closer to the end of the world.

Take pictures however you would like, using a variety of lenses and filters to make your photo capturing potential limitless. Use this freedom of expression to take all kinds of photos, using the objectives as a guide to progress through these war times.

Umurangi Generation focuses on player expression and creative output as part of the game’s core design philosophy where objectives can be completed in thousands of different ways — we’ve seen players find many creative ways of taking a Photo Bounty that we never could have imagined.

This game was inspired by games like Jet Set Radio and Pokémon Snap. It is also particularly made with people who enjoy photography, or retro style art from the early 2000s. This thematic title also boasts great music, letting you settle into the world and become immersed in the life of the Umurangi Generation.

The Umurangi Generation theme came from the developers’ experience of the bushfires in Australia. The roaring fires that painted the skies red were seen as a dystopian omen of the destruction the Earth was experiencing, juxtaposed by the news and politicians brushing off the situation as the “new normal.”

Welcome to the world of the Umurangi Generation Special Edition, available to play today with Game Pass.