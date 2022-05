Thiago Alcantara discussed his relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the Reds won the FA Cup final against Chelsea on penalties at Wembley on Saturday.

In his post-match press conference Klopp revealed he told the 31-year-old ‘If I would have known what a player you are, I would have signed you four years earlier’ to which the Spanish international responded Klopp had taught him ‘running’.

IMAGO / PA Images