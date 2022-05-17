‘Why no tiara?’ Queen Letizia wows in metallic lace dress but shuns royal tiara

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain welcomed Qatari royals in Madrid earlier today. This evening, the Spanish royals were photographed attending a Gala Dinner at the Royal Palace. For the occasion, Queen Letizia wore a long silver lace dress with fluted sleeves.
The designer of the dress is currently unknown.
It is a mermaid style dress, with a sheer layer set over a small camisole.
The top layer is embroidered with silver and metallic swirls, with additional beading trim.
The sleeves are fluted to add extra drama to the shape.
One said: "She didn't wear a tiara," with a sad face emoji.
Another chimed: "Why…no tiara ??"
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and Sheikha Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al Thani are on a two-day state visit to Spain to Spain to strengthen political, economic, and diplomatic ties.
