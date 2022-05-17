Wish You Were Here: 15 Best Songs About Missing Someone

Some say we are the sum of the people that have touched our lives. In our lifetime we cross paths with thousands of people — most of them inevitably have to part ways with us, but some stay, still others leave a permanent mark. We miss the people who are no longer present, relive the moments over and over, trying to hold on to a fleeting part of ourselves. So Billboard compiled a list of the best “I miss you” songs for you to fill that emotional void as you reminisce about a cherished past.

In this list you can find Mariah Carey’s longest-running No. 1 hit and a romantic film soundtrack deep cut. It includes tracks for you to ugly-cry to – like Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” and Sinéad O’Connor’s cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” – and bops for you to get on your feet and groove to, such as Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much” and the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You.” Drake also made the cut with his “Marvins Room,” and Bill Withers with his unexpected hit “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Alt-rock bands like the National, blink-182 and Incubus make appearances alongside the Beatles and Aerosmith. Of course, a list like this would not be complete without Pink Floyd’s ode to Syn Barrett, “Wish You Were Here.” When you’re missing someone you love, whether it’s an ex you can’t forget, a friend that drifted away or someone who passed away, here are 15 songs to help you feel like you’re not alone.