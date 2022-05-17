‘You’d get my vote’ Dan Walker throws support behind BBC Breakfast co-star to replace him

Dan Walker appears to have someone in mind to take over his BBC Breakfast spot, as he finished filming his last ever show today. The broadcaster warmly thanked his co-star, Jon Kay, for his support on Twitter today, before announcing that he would like him to take over his presenting gig on the programme.

on tweeted: “Farewell @mrdanwalker You’ve been brilliant on @BBCBreakfast-, especially guiding us all through those early lockdown days with such kind, calm and reassuring authority.

“A real gent. The whole team will miss you. Good luck, sir!”

Dan replied: “Thank you, Jon. That’s so kind of you. P.S. If I had one, you’d get my vote.”

Presenters have been busy wishing BBC Breakfast’s Dan good luck as he prepares to leave the flagship programme today for Channel 5.

