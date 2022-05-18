9 Ways AI Can Help Improve Cloud Management | Enterprise Networking Planet

When businesses think about cloud management, they’re mostly thinking about operations processes like monitoring for performance, maintaining security, and ensuring compliance. These are all essential aspects of running a successful business, but it’s only part of what cloud management entails.

One key aspect that frequently gets overlooked is improving user experience by providing intuitive tools and integrated support processes to take some of the hassles out of a company’s IT infrastructure. And with an influx of new tech utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), we can expect these gaps in functionality to be filled.

What is AI Cloud Computing?

AI cloud computing refers to cloud computing systems that use AI algorithms to automate various actions and operations. This may include applications, services, and data processing.

The end goal is to provide users with new ways to manage, monitor, and optimize their cloud computing environments.

The Benefits of AI in Cloud Computing

AI is already being utilized to help improve security, backup procedures, and software applications. In addition, there are many ways AI has been applied to cloud management to optimize an organization’s cloud management practices.

1) Enhanced Data Security

As more and more businesses move to cloud-based solutions, a huge concern is data security. With AI’s ability to analyze large amounts of data quickly and accurately, it can be used to help detect potential threats and vulnerabilities within your network. AI can also identify anomalous activity that may indicate an attempted breach or unauthorized access.

Overall, AI can help you gain a better understanding of your data by giving you the ability to see how your data is being used and which areas may be vulnerable to potential breaches.

2) Enhanced Data Management

Many organizations have a lot of data stored in their data centers, but not all of it is used for business purposes. Using an AI-based system to analyze your data and determine what’s relevant and what isn’t allows you to reduce storage costs while also ensuring that everything you need is easily accessible when you need it.

In addition to analyzing and optimizing your infrastructure, AI systems have the ability to automatically analyze and optimize your data. As a result, you won’t need to worry about manually collecting or analyzing information.

3) AI as a Service

Many organizations struggle with implementing AI technology into their infrastructure because they don’t have access to expert developers or data scientists. But with an artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) solution, you can pay for access to these services on demand and only when you need them.

Instead of hiring and training people to analyze data or manage your infrastructure, you can simply outsource these tasks to an automated system. This will save you time and money while ensuring everything is being done correctly.

4) Cost Savings

The more you can automate, optimize, and improve your infrastructure, databases, and applications, the less money you’ll spend on operating them. For example, suppose you can reduce storage costs by using an automated system to analyze data instead of storing everything indefinitely in case it might be helpful later on. In that case, you’ll save a lot of money over time.

By optimizing your cloud management environment with AI technology, you can ensure it always performs at its best while also reducing overhead costs, such as maintenance and human labor.

5) Automation Through ML and AI

Cloud environments are highly dynamic and require automation to manage them efficiently. This includes automating tasks such as capacity planning, resource scheduling, cost optimization, etc. These are time-consuming for human beings but easy for machines.

Machine learning algorithms can be used for predictive analysis and automated decision-making, thereby reducing human intervention in these tasks. These machine learning models will continually learn from past data and detect anomalies or predict future outcomes based on real-time input from various sensors.

6) Diagnosis of Critical Incidents using NLP

NLP, or natural language processing, helps computers interpret human language (natural language). It has been widely used in areas like information retrieval (search engines), machine translation (Google Translate), spam filtering, digital assistants (like Siri or Cortana), and more.

In cloud management, it can automatically diagnose critical incidents without any human intervention.

7) Automated Provisioning and De-Provisioning

In traditional enterprise IT setups, provisioning and de-provisioning of IT resources is done manually by humans. However, it is an extremely time-consuming and error-prone process because there are no standard protocols. Moreover, these manual processes become difficult for humans to keep up with during peak hours.

Nowadays, most organizations deploy automatic provisioning and de-provisioning tools that automate these processes using APIs and machine learning algorithms.

8) Dynamic Load Balancing

Dynamic load balancing ensures efficient utilization of resources by distributing load dynamically across different servers depending on their current workloads. For example, if one server handles more requests than others, requests may be distributed to other servers. Similarly, if a particular server is underutilized, requests may be moved away from it.

9) Performance Monitoring and Alerting

Performance monitoring involves monitoring the performance metrics of an application over time, while alerting involves sending notifications when an issue occurs. Both are necessary to maintain high-quality service levels in a cloud environment. Machine learning and AI can be used to monitor and alert IT about abnormal changes in system behavior.

How Can Enterprises Implement AI in Their Cloud Management?

The first step to implementing an AI solution into your IT infrastructure is figuring out what business problem you’re trying to solve with it, as well as the AI’s role in your overall strategy.

Moreover, you should determine whether it will be used to augment existing processes or replace them entirely, and how it will fit within your organization’s broader digital transformation efforts. These considerations will help shape your implementation plan moving forward.

Hybrid Approach Mixes Cloud with ML and Big Data Analytics

Without big data, machine learning and cloud computing can be lacking. To effectively utilize an AI solution, you’ll need a diverse set of information from your business, such as product details, sales figures, and customer relationship management (CRM) data.

And the best way to implement an effective cloud management plan that brings together these various sources of information involves developing a hybrid approach that mixes cloud computing with machine learning and big data analytics. By combining all three systems, you’ll have access to enough relevant data to create accurate models for predicting future outcomes.

Pre-Trained Models

One of the easiest ways to get started with artificial intelligence is to use an existing pre-trained model for a specific task. Using these models allows you to leverage advanced AI techniques without training them from scratch. It also means you don’t have to worry about data collection and preparation; all you need is a dataset that can be used as input.

ML Automates Repetitive Rasks

Using machine learning as a cloud management tool reduces costs and simplifies work processes. Once an algorithm has been taught how to perform a particular task, it can go back and complete that action again, which leaves a human with more time to manage higher-level tasks.

The Future of AI in Cloud Management

AI technology has long been a staple in science fiction. Today, it’s being used to solve some real-world problems. From self-driving cars to medical diagnostics, companies are starting to rely on AI to create better products faster than ever before. The latest innovation in AI technology aims to make smarter business decisions through machine learning with deep learning neural networks.

To take advantage of these advances, businesses will need access to high-performance computing resources that are always available and reliable. As such, a cloud management solution that can scale as required will be essential for maximizing performance and flexibility across multiple clouds.