Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop hopes to bring 3D back

If you told me that a manufacturer planned to release a gaming laptop with stereoscopic 3D capabilities in 2022, I’d start to question your motives. However, that’s just what Acer is doing with its upcoming Predator Helios 300 SpaitalLabs Edition.

Announced today during the company’s ‘Next at Acer‘ event, the gaming laptop boasts a stereoscopic 3D display that is able to work its magic without the need of horribly uncomfortable glasses (here’s looking at you Nvidia 3D Vision). It accomplishes this via a combination of its panel, eye-tracking, and “real-time rendering technologies.” Acer promises that “over 50 popular games” will be supported on release, with more to come in the future.

In crafting the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition’s 3D features, Acer has spared no expense in equipping the laptop with top-of-the-line specs. You’ll find this portable powerhouse packing up to 12th Gen Intel Core-i9 processors, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 gaming RAM at 4,800MHz, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpaitalLabs Edition will be available in the US from early Q4, with an asking price of $3,400. For those in Europe, you should see it star to pop up in stores by September.