Neo-Nazi Alex Davies, 27, co-founded National Action, which was outlawed in 2016, Winchester Crown Court was told. He then set up a splinter group to get around the ban.

Det Supt Anthony Tagg, of West Midlands Police’s counterterrorism unit, said Davies and allies “were not merely armchair terrorists, they actively planned a race war”.

Davies, from Swansea, was the “biggest Nazi of the lot”.

He will be sentenced on June 7.