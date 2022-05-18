BearingPoint Introduces Leinster Rugby to the Metaverse – Leinster Rugby

BearingPoint, the official innovation partner of Leinster Rugby, has today hosted a milestone event showcasing the capabilities of metaverse technology for the Leinster Rugby sporting community.

In a multi-location demonstration of BearingPoint’s virtual reality (VR) and innovation capabilities, they have unveiled their shared ambition with Leinster Rugby. The metaverse is a digital environment where you can work, collaborate, meet friends and have fun, and Leinster Rugby is looking to lead the way for the future of sport in this digital world.

Business partners, media and Leinster Rugby players Jamison Gibson-Park, Will Connors and Hugo Keenan were in attendance through virtual reality technology in four locations across Europe including the BearingPoint offices in Dublin, London, and Paris as well as the Leinster Rugby Club facilities in University College Dublin.

Showcasing the convergence between the physical and digital worlds through cutting-edge technology, guests at the event entered the metaverse and went on a journey from the BearingPoint offices in Paris and finished with a pitchside experience and presentation in a VR built Aviva Stadium developed by the BearingPoint team.

BearingPoint is planning to play a central role in leveraging its VR expertise to enable Leinster Rugby to further engage its fans through immersive experiences and to explore the wider commercial possibilities and potential this technology has in the sporting world.

Speaking at the launch, Gillian O’Sullivan, Country Leader for BearingPoint Ireland said: “Today we unveiled our plans to lead Leinster Rugby into the metaverse. It is a very exciting day for us as their innovation partner and we are committed to leading them on this journey.

“The power of virtual reality is enormous, and we wanted to show how this technology can expand businesses and experiences. What better way to do it than by bringing Leinster Rugby into the metaverse.”

BearingPoint’s vision and commitment to leading Leinster Rugby on this journey were set out by their immersive experience expert, Eric Chevallet at the event.

Speaking at the launch, Eric Chevallet, Head of Immersive Labs at BearingPoint said, “At BearingPoint, we are an innovative company that is ahead of the curve with regard to metaverse technology and more broadly with virtual reality technology.

“The potential for businesses in the metaverse is endless, and we are delighted to be working with Ireland’s leading sports franchise making this first move today.”

Kevin Quinn, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Leinster Rugby who attended the event said, “At Leinster Rugby, we’re always striving to improve, to nurture and drive the pursuit of excellence in everything we do both on and off the pitch. This exciting initiative is a significant and strategic business and brand building opportunity for us at Leinster Rugby.

He added: “By entering the metaverse with BearingPoint’s support, we are broadening our horizons to identify new digital commercial opportunities and working to develop immersive rugby experiences that provide our community with new ways to experience rugby, follow their teams and interact with our brand.

“We have a passionate, engaged and growing supporter base and we’re excited to work with our innovation partner, BearingPoint, to explore new ways to improve how we communicate and engage with them.”

The event provided valuable learning opportunities for attendees to experience first-hand the benefits and potential of the metaverse.

Interest in the metaverse has grown exponentially in the past year which is causing businesses to rethink and change how they can engage more effectively with users online.