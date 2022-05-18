Bon Secours Mercy Health enters collaborative relationship with Strive Health







ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS

Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on ”

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact customerservice@slackinc.com. Back to Healio

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Strive Health have entered a collaborative relationship to provide “high-quality, whole-person care” for patients with kidney disease.

According to the press release, Strive Health intends to offer comprehensive support to Bon Secours Mercy Health to achieve the goal of helping nearly 8,000 patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease in Ohio maintain kidney function and delay disease progression.

“With Strive, we have found an organization that enables us to enhance our ability to deliver whole-person care to our patients with kidney disease anywhere anytime. Together, we bring a proven innovative clinical model to our communities that integrates with our current model of care,” Jean Haynes, chief population and community health officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health, said in the release.

Alongside Bon Secours Mercy Health, Stive Health plans to utilize its technology platform CareMultiplier for determining a holistic view of patients’ experiences and identifying care strategies for individual needs.

“The Strive team is honored to have the opportunity to work alongside one of the largest and most strategic health systems in the U.S. to provide care to kidney disease patients in Ohio,” Chris Riopelle, co-founder and CEO of Strive Health, said in the release.

This collaboration follows the expanded and new partnerships Strive Health has with Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana and Evolent Care Partners, respectively.