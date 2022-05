Health risks

Too much sugar in the diet can lead to weight gain; a waist circumference of 94cm (for men) or 80cm (for women) is associated with obesity-related health problems.

Obesity can lead to joint and back pain, fatigue, snoring, and breathlessness.

Carrying extra fat can also lead to high blood sugar, hypertension, high cholesterol, asthma, and gallstones.

“Obesity reduces life expectancy by an average of three to 10 years,” the NHS stated.