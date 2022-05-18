Bucks Landscaper Proposes Eco-Friendly Approach To Waste Reduction





FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA — A Bucks County landscaper proposed a more eco-friendly approach to reducing landscaping waste in Falls Township at a local meeting on Monday.

Michael DiNardo, the president of Shades of Green Inc., a Morrisville-based tree care and landscaping service company, presented his proposal to the Falls Supervisors on Monday night. The plan involves the implementation of equipment from AirBurners, a Florida-based agricultural machinery manufacturing company that manufactures wood and vegetative waste elimination systems. During his time talking to the Supervisors, DiNardo said that he is considering putting the company’s FireBox machinery to use on a vacant tract in an industrial area situated at 80 MY Lane. The use of the FireBox machinery would see the ‘slow, controlled burn” of landscaping waste which, at a rate of burning 15 tons of wood and waste in an hour, could potentially reduce local waste materials by 90%.

“In my business, we generate a lot of green waste. It’s an exuberant problem,” DiNardo told the board. “This green waste is not going away. It’s very expensive and creates a lot of pollution to create mulch.”

Mike Schmidt, an AirBurners rep, told the Supervisors via Zoom that FEMA has designated the company’s equipment as the “best available control technology” for disaster cleanup. The burned waste is turned into carbon ash, which can be added to soil. This would implement a new form of recycling in Bucks County’s waste reduction efforts. “Every time you hear about hurricanes or tornadoes, our machines are there to clean it up,” Schmidt said. He also added that the equipment is “designed to burn clean.”

After DiNardo and Schmidt spoke, the Supervisors took no further action. DiNardo now has to file a land development application for the Supervisors to review before any actions are taken. Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence called the machinery “interesting technology”. He feels the location DiNardo chose will work for the proposed use of the machinery.

“There’s essentially no neighbors, no residential,” DiNardo said.