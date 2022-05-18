Call of Duty®: Vanguard One-Week Free Access

Free Access players can also compete in Arms Race, the large-map objective mode first introduced in Season Two. Your goal: Capture all the bases to win.

Operators can respawn at captured bases and can access Buy Stations to beef up their toolset with additional armaments and abilities. Earn Cash by capturing objectives or collecting it off eliminated players to purchase weapons, equipment, Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, or even your own Custom Loadout.

Use vehicles to travel fast between bases, transport friendly Operators, and lay siege to enemy fortifications. Don’t forget to defend your own territory when out on the attack, and get to the Nebula drops first to retain the upper hand. The team that best coordinates their efforts between attack and defense will often win the day.