Categories
Celebrities

Cardi B Recorded A Tutorial Video Demonstrating How She Changes Her Baby’s Diaper With Very Long Nails


“You always want to make sure you clean the butt cheeks!”

Cardi B‘s aesthetic — right down to the manicured nails — is always on-point. Her ability to perform a diaper change is evidently also top-notch, which is no small feat given the nails thing.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When she isn’t making music, Cardi is parenting 3-year-old Kulture and 8-month-old Wave, whom the artist shares with her husband Offset.


Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

Cardi’s acrylics have stood the test of time. As she revealed in a hilarious — and very informative! — tutorial video on Twitter, the “Up” singer doesn’t allow childcare to hamper her style.


Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

The video, which sees Cardi demonstrating a diaper change using a stuffed animal, came in response to a question from Kash Doll. “How the hell u change Wav diaper with the nails? Lol I got on press ons struggling,” wrote the artist, who welcomed her first child earlier this year.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

“Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video,” Cardi wrote back. “Trust me you will get the hang of it!” She did note, however, that “boys are harder to clean” because “they got more crevices.”

Cardi B Recorded A Tutorial Video Demonstrating How She Changes Her Baby's Diaper With Very Long Nails

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L


@iamcardib / @kashdoll / Via Twitter: @iamcardib

In the video, Cardi proceeded to narrate her step-by-step approach to diaper-changing while wearing pointed red nails that are quite long. “You always want to make sure you clean the butt cheeks,” she emphasized.

Kulture makes a cameo in her mom’s how-to demonstration, looking understandably skeptical and then rather amused. “Mommy…why are you cleaning the butt?” she asked, to which Cardi replied, “It’s a long story.”


“This is the part I hate the most — clipping it,” Cardi explained, as she re-fastened the teddy bear’s onesie just minutes after the tutorial began.

“I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids, so I could probably do it a little faster,” she said. “Maybe because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 19.”


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Whipshots

I am neither a parent nor a person able to rock long nails, but I still learned a lot from Cardi’s video. Feel free to share your thoughts below.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.