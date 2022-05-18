Cardinals cage Tigers in tennis dual, 4-3

FAIRMONT — In the words of a 1977 song by Meat Loaf, “two out of three ain’t bad.”

The Fairmont Cardinals tennis lineup appears to be peaking at the most advantageous juncture of the spring season, posting a 4-3 nonconference victory over the Stewartville Tigers during dual-meet action Tuesday at the Cardinal Courts.

“We’ve won two of our last three, and next we seed for the sectional team tournament,” Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson said in reference to today’s meeting that will determine Thursday’s first-round matchups in the Section 2A Meet.

Junior Jack Hagen continued his winning ways for the Cardinals by serving back-to-back set losses to Connor Lohmann during No. 1 singles action on Tuesday. The hard-hitting Hagen netted a 6-2 opening-set victory before reeling off six consecutive game wins in the second frame.

Anthony Stegge collected Fairmont’s other singles point by outdueling Elias Yann during action at the No. 4 position in the lineup. Stegge outlasted Yann by back-to-back 6-4 set decisions.

Johnson penciled in a pair of left-handers — Noah Vetter and Dominick Lund-May — at the No. 1 doubles spot and the strategy paid dividends. Vetter and Lund-May defeated Brent Quant and Jack Jorgenson, 6-3, 6-2.

Olivia Ortega and Carter Quist then capped the Cardinals’ team triumph by outslugging Sam McCluskey and Leland Jeardeau at the No. 2 doubles position. Ortega and Quist captured the fourth and decisive team tally via a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Stewartville’s Jayce Cast and Jonathan Lovestune forced Fairmont third doubles opponents Oliver Thedens and Simone Castro to a back-and-forth three-setter. Thedens and Castro garnered a 6-3 opening set before Cast and Lovestune rallied for back-to-back 6-3 set decisions to claim the point for the Tigers.

Nolan Huggenvik and Gage Houdek generated Stewartville’s team tallies in the singles bracket. Huggenvik defeated Sebastian Castro, 6-1, 6-3, during action at the No. 2 spot, while Houdek dealt a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Wylee Frederiksen at third singles.

Fairmont 4, Stewartville 3

Singles Bracket

• Jack Hagen (FMT) def. Connor Lohmann, 6-2, 6-0.

• Nolan Huggenvik (S) def. Sebastian Castro, 6-1, 6-3.

• Gage Houdek (S) def. Wylee Frederiksen, 6-1, 6-4.

• Anthony Stegge (FMT) def. Elias Yann, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Bracket

• Noah Vetter-Dominick Lund-May (FMT) def. Brent Quant-Jack Jorgenson, 6-3, 6-2.

• Olivia Ortega-Carter Quist (FMT) def. Sam McCluskey-Leland Jeardeau, 6-4, 6-3.

• Jayce Cast-Jonathan Lovestune (S) def. Oliver Thedens-Simone Castro, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.