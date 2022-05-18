CBCC and Island Green Living: Recycling

Residents can find out how to recycle plastics. The Coral Bay Community Council (CBCC) and the Island Green Living Association (Island Green) will be hosting a ‘Recycling Night’ meeting to discuss the latest recycling initiatives on St. John as part of CBCC’s Tuesday Night Trash Talking series. Island Green has recently acquired a compacting machine that can handle both plastic (types No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5) and aluminum. Kelly McKinney, the executive director of Island Green Living, will be there along with Bob Reale, Environmental Programs associate from the Coral Bay Community Council to present material and answer questions. Topics will include a basic overview of the process and economics of recycling as well as a description of what can and cannot be recycled on St. John and how it will be collected or dropped off. For further information, contact: Bob Reale at CBCC or contact Kelly McKinney at Island Green Living Association.