Mariupol has been a constant witness to Russian bombardment since the beginning of the war and has been reduced to rubble. The last Ukrainian fighters began leaving the city this week.

Grozny, Chechnya’s capital, suffered a similar fate when it was declared as the world’s most destroyed city after Kremlin forces pummelled it into oblivion during the Chechen war.

It was later rebuilt with glitzy glass skyscrapers and neat public gardens under the tyrannical rule of Ramzan Kadyrov.

The 45-year-old Chechen leader said that a new Quisling government in Mariupol, “learning from our experience”, could benefit from the same treatment.

It was at an educational event on Wednesday when Kadyrov suggested a new collaborative government could benefit from offering their unwavering support to Putin.