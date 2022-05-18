Cornami Raises $68 Million for Quantum Secure Computing on Encrypted Data

Cornami, a company that helps organizations encrypt data to keep it safe from post-quantum threats, this week announced that it has raised $68 million in an oversubscribed Series C funding round. To date, the company has raised over $150 million.

The new funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Impact Venture Capital, Octave Ventures, Applied Ventures, and existing investors.

Founded in 2012, the Campbell, California-based Cornami offers a software-defined TruStream Computational Fabric architecture designed to enable high-performance real-time computing for critical and complex applications.

According to Cornami, its technology can deliver scaled performance for massive datasets, helping organizations accelerate Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), to keep data protected from post-quantum threats.

By supporting operations on encrypted data, FHE offers a solution for decryption of data during use, thus reducing the risk of data breaches even if the environment has been breached. FHE is computationally intensive, but Cornami says its solution enables the processing of encrypted data in real-time at low cost.

“Cornami’s technology has a unique ability to address today’s real-time high performance computing requirements along with programming flexibility for large growing markets like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing,” Jack Crawford, founding general partner of Impact Venture Capital, said.

