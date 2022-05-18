Cost of living crisis ‘forcing people to steal sanitary products’

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, Northumberland, said some of his constituents have been ‘forced to shoplift’ as bills have soared recently. The 59-year-old man, who was chair of the Labour Party, said parents have been hit particularly hard by the cost of living crisis.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Lavery said: “We’ve got people missing meals to feed their kids, we’ve got 2.5 million people now using food banks for heaven’s sake.

“I’ll tell you what’s new in my constituency – that’s a rise in crime and shoplifting. We’ve got people who are desperate to keep their kids clean stealing products, are stealing sanitary products, are stealing soap powder.

“This is an absolute outrage and it isn’t good enough to say the support is here, mind. It isn’t good enough to abdicate your responsibility, saying ‘we’ve done this and that and £150 and a pay-as-you-go loan for electricity.’

“It’s abdicating your responsibility for people in most need.”

Chronicle Live reports Mr Lavery’s comments come on the fifth day of the Queen’s Speech debate, which saw MPs raise their concerns on “tackling the short-term and long-term cost of living increases”.