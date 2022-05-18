Couple from Gloucestershire become EuroMillions’ biggest ever winners with £184m jackpot

The lucky ticket holders, reportedly a couple from Gloucestershire, won £184,262,899.10 in the EuroMillions jackpot.
The prize is from the lottery draw on May 10.
All 7 numbers were hit by the ticket holder, instantly making them the biggest winner National Lottery winner.
The winning numbers were 03, 25, 27, 28, and 29.
The Lucky Stars were 04 and 09.
October 2019 saw the last biggest winner of the EuroMillions, an anonymous ticket-holder who took home £170million.
Since then, the most recent winner was just a few months ago, with £109million being claimed from the draw on February 4.
The odds of winning any EuroMillions prize are 1 in 13.
“This is absolutely incredible news,” said Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, when the new record-breaking winner came forward.
He added: “We’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.
“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”
The first EuroMillions draw took place on February 7, 2004, by three organisations: France’s Française des Jeux, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in Spain and the Camelot in the UK.
Colin and Chris Weir were previously the biggest winners to go public.
They won £161million in 2011.
Mr Weir used his newfound fortune to take over his favourite football club Partick Thistle, to give ownership to the fans.
The couple, from North Ayrshire, announced they were divorcing in 2019 after 38 years of marriage.
Mr Weir died months later, aged 71.
Another lottery winner Frances Connolly revealed last month she had given away more than half of her fortune.
She and her husband Patrick won £115million in 2019, making them the lottery’s eighth biggest winners.
The 55-year-old from Hartlepool said helping others “gives you a buzz”.
She added: “I’m addicted to it now.”
