Couple from Gloucestershire become EuroMillions’ biggest ever winners with £184m jackpot

The lucky ticket holders, reportedly a couple from Gloucestershire, won £184,262,899.10 in the EuroMillions jackpot.

The prize is from the lottery draw on May 10.

All 7 numbers were hit by the ticket holder, instantly making them the biggest winner National Lottery winner.

The winning numbers were 03, 25, 27, 28, and 29.

The Lucky Stars were 04 and 09.

October 2019 saw the last biggest winner of the EuroMillions, an anonymous ticket-holder who took home £170million.

Since then, the most recent winner was just a few months ago, with £109million being claimed from the draw on February 4.

The odds of winning any EuroMillions prize are 1 in 13.