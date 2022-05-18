Crazy Warzone bug makes Snoop Dogg Operator impossible to headshot

Call of Duty YouTuber NerosCinema claims to have received a ton of information about Warzone 2, including a new way to get your Loadout, huge loot and armor changes, and more.

After months of leaks and rumors, a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone was officially confirmed back in February. Referred to as ‘Warzone 2’ for the time being, all the devs have revealed so far is that it’ll be “disruptive” and a “massive evolution of Battle Royale.”

However, as we approach Modern Warfare 2’s official reveal, there have been a ton of leaks surrounding MW2 and Warzone 2. The latest set of leaks come from CoD YouTuber NerosCinema, who has a source that claims to have played the game early.

While we advise taking this information with a grain of salt, insiders such as Tom Henderson have corroborated that “a lot of this is true.” Here’s everything NerosCinema leaked for Warzone 2, including Loadout system changes, a looting overhaul, and the new map.

Warzone 2 Loadout system overhaul leaks

While NerosCinema‘s source claims loadouts are still part of Warzone 2, the way that you get your hands on them appears to have completely changed.

Apparently, Loadout Drops will now be locked behind ‘Strongholds’ where players need to complete objectives such as defusing a bomb and killing AI to access their loadout. However, some believe that the source might actually be talking about the Escape from Tarkov-inspired ‘DMZ’ mode.

Major Warzone 2 looting change leaks

Nero’s source reportedly said that ground loot will remain much the same with weapons already having all of their attachments, but they’ll just be limited to five.

From these leaks, Nero believes that Warzone 2 will be more like Black Ops 4’s Blackout than the original Warzone was. Similar to Blackout, you won’t spawn in with any armor and you’ll need to find a satchel to equip plates.

There will reportedly also be a “bag system” for inventory management. Similar to other battle royales such as PUBG and Apex Legends, this bag will only allow you to hold so much loot in your inventory, and you’ll need to manage what you want to carry.

This bag can carry things like Killstreaks and even a third weapon, so you can have your two main weapons and a third for backup. However, carrying large items like weapons will take up “the vast majority of the bag.”

Also, Pro Perks will reportedly “return in some capacity.” Pro Perks featured in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, where players could complete a set of challenges to add more features to their Perks, such as Commando Pro removing fall damage. This also leads Nero to believe they’ll be in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as well.

Brand-new map & firing range reportedly coming to Warzone 2

Warzone 2 will reportedly launch with a brand-new map that features High Rise from the original Modern Warfare 2. Plus, lining up with a previous leak from TheGhostOfHope, a fully functional firing range should also arrive.

Nero’s source claimed that this new firing range will show damage numbers when you shoot targets, so you know exactly how much damage your weapon is dealing at each range.

I’m not going to beat around the bush, but a lot of this is true. I’m assuming there are some discrepancies because the source can’t remember exact details… But yeah, leak overload inbound, it seems.https://t.co/MaVyUEWBch — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 17, 2022

As a side note, the source also claimed that while sliding existed in the build they played, slide canceling was impossible. Slide canceling has long been a controversial topic, where players can cancel a slide to reset their tactical sprint and break cameras. It remains to be seen whether the mechanic will be completely scrapped or just isn’t present in an early build.

Of course, all of these leaks need to be taken with a large pinch of salt. Assuming they’re true in the first place, internal plans could change and all of this information could be inaccurate by the time Warzone 2 releases.

For more on Warzone, be sure to check out why top YouTuber JGOD believes the Operation Monarch event “flopped.”

Image Credit: Activision