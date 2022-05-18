Daily Planner for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday

VFW lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 8 ball tournament, 11 a.m., 928-855-5374.

Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 928-855-1234.

American Legion Post 81, rib dinner, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Ace of Hearts, 4 to 6 p.m.

Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.

Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7p.m.

Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 for more information.

Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch, invites the public to attend their monthly meetings as well as explore their genealogy. Open Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m. October through May 2022. Meeting May 18th, topic: “Life in Medieval times”. Free to the public. For more information, call 928-854-5447. The Genealogical Society library will be closed beginning May 27 until Oct. 4.

Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, Info: Ken at 928-855-7874.

Mohave County Library, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family Story Time, for those aged 3-8 years. Info: Bryan Freiberg, 928-453-0718.

Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.

Thursday

VFW lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 928-855-5374.

American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wii bowling 4 p.m. 928-855-2552.

Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasta Night 4 -7 p.m., 928-855-1234.

Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.

DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356

Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4– 7p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Karaoke at 6:30 p.m.

Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9: a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m. Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tops, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.

Al-anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.

Friday

American Legion Post 81, Tacos 11 a.m.-1 p.m, dinner 5 – 7 p.m., Music 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

VFW Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 ball at 11 a.m., dinner, 4-7 p.m., Karaoke 7 p.m. to close. 928-855-5374.

TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.

Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 – 8 p.m. Live Music, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 50/50 7 p.m.

Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.

Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. For more information, call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.

AL-ANON meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.

Saturday

Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.

Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.

Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.

Elks Lodge: Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Live Music at 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 81, Music 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. First Saturday of every month prime rib.

VFW Post 81, Bunco 11 a.m. tickets are $10 including lunch. For more information call 928-855-5374.

3983 London Bridge Road. For more information, call Anita at 928-764-1414

TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at the Quality Inn, Cholla Room, 8 a.m.

Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Please visit to discuss and write poetry. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.

Havasu Writers: 2p.m. to 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. We will write and discuss writing projects. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.

DAR Chapter meets May 21, 10:30 at the Quality Inn and Suites. Topic: Rounding out the year. RSVP for the lunch. For more information, call 509-398-1833. Public is welcome.

AL-ANON meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.

Sunday

American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 3 p.m. game begins at 6 p.m.