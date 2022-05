Here’s a recap of the daily seafood news from Tuesday, May 17:

Norwegian H&G cod prices for China keep setting new records, near $6,000/t

The delivered China price for headed and gutted Norwegian cod is nearing $6,000 per metric ton and still rising after passing the previous high of 2008. Multiple sources gave a level of $5,800/t and above for 1-2.5-kilogram Norwegian cod, cost and freight China, sources told Undercurrent News […]