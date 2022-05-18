Davis signs to join Salem tennis program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Liberty’s Hannah Davis will continue her tennis career close to home. The Mountaineer standout will head to Salem and says the short drive down Route 50 was a factor in her decision. After four years on the hardcourt at Liberty, she ‘s excited to continue playing the sport she’s been able to make her own.

“Tennis is the only sport that I really stuck with,” she said, “I tried basketball and track in middle school and played volleyball here freshman year but tennis is the only thing that I’ve kept up all four years.”

After posting a final four finish in Big 10 match play this season, Davis plans to study elementary education and will join a Tigers program that will look to bounce back next season as Dennis McNaboe enters his second year at the helm.