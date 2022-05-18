Dementia: Two predictors of developing dementia in later life – ‘a critical time point’

Published on Wednesday, May 18, the research paper highlights that poor vascular health can affect blood flow to the brain, thereby damaging cells irreparably. In your 60s, having high blood pressure and blood sugar increases dementia risk in the following decade, according to the study. Printed in the journal Neurology, Dr Rosa Sancho – Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK – commented on the findings.

“The findings from this study confirm existing research, which links vascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, with an increased risk of developing dementia in later life.

“We know that poorer vascular health can increase the chances of developing small vessel disease and other conditions that affect blood flow in the brain, which then damages our brain cells irreparably.”

A diabetes diagnosis, from the age of 65 to 80, increased a person’s risk of developing dementia compared to non-diabetics.

In midlife, people living with diabetes had a four times greater risk of developing dementia than those who didn’t.

