Dog with one of strongest bites of all breeds put down after boy, 3, killed in attack





Daniel John Twigg was rushed to hospital following the horror incident at a property in Milnrow, Rochdale, on Sunday but died shortly afterwards. Greater Manchester Police said several dogs were seized and one, a Cane Corso, had been humanely destroyed.

The Cane Corso has one of the strongest dog bites in the world, according to Pet Keen. The large breed is descended from Roman dogs used for hunting and as guard dogs. Cane Corsos have a bite force of around 700 PSI, which means it exerts 700 pounds of force on every square inch. The bite force of the powerful breed is higher than the average lion, according to Pet Keen.

The three-year old was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was discovered with serious injuries. In a statement, his family said: “Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him. “He loved PAW Patrol (TV series) and playing with his brother and sister. “He also loved being around animals, especially his pony, Splash.

“He brought us many laughs and was a comical character. “He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics. “Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all.” A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after he handed himself in to custody.

Police are continuing to investigate “previous incidents involving dogs” at the same address. Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones. This is a heartbreaking time for them, and specially trained colleagues are supporting them. “Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought. “Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note.

“Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. “We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.” Anyone with information should share it via 0161 856 7386 quoting Operation Guernsey or online here. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.