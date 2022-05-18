Five Films That Explored The Beautiful Relationship Between Human And Animal

Films on human animal relationship: If you have ever felt like bringing home a pet just after watching a dog wagging his tail on the silver screen, you are not the only one. Cinema has often explored the beautiful relationship between humans and animals. Sometimes, the animal is a pet, a lonely creature in need of help, a companion and sometimes even the narrator of the film.

There are some stories that can tug at your heartstrings like no other, whether it’s cartoons, animated films, CGI, or simply movies depicting human-animal partnerships. Despite the fact that films about human-animal friendships appear surreal in real life, we can all relate to these stories to the point where we cry, rejoice, and form bonds with fictional animal characters. Sometimes, the animal character is not even an essential part of the plot and yet it makes sure to draw your attention to him. Here we have compiled a list of such films for you to watch.

5 Films on human animal relationship:

777 Charlie (2022)

777 Charlie is a forthcoming Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy drama film starring Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Raj B. Shetty. The dog Charlie’s voyage is said to be central to the plot of 777 Charlie. According to the film’s summary, the protagonist is stuck in a rut with his unpleasant and lonely existence, and spends each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A naughty and lively puppy who stands in stark contrast to the protagonist’s personality, enters his life and gives him a fresh perspective on things. The film is yet to be released.

Kaadan (2021)

Kaadan is a Tamil action adventure film that was released in Telugu under the title Aranya and in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi in 2021. Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal (Tamil and Telugu), Pulkit Samrat (Hindi), Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain are among the cast members. It is a classic animal film that depicts a profound link between humans and animals. The film stars a jungle man who fights off a swarm of people who are encroaching on his animal allies’ environment, a reserve forest in a no-development zone.

Junglee (2019)

In the Hindi-language action-adventure movie Junglee, Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, and Atul Kulkarni star in the movie. The story follows a veterinary doctor who, upon returning to his father’s elephant sanctuary, comes face to-face with an international poaching organisation and confronts them. Raj, who was initially drawn to city life, now vows to safeguard the gentle giants in the sanctuary, as his father had always desired. Junglee’s main message is to protect wildlife and conserve elephants, and it accomplishes that in an entertaining manner.

Entertainment (2014)

Entertainment is an action comedy film in Hindi. The film stars Entertainment—the Dog as the titular protagonist, as well as Tamannaah, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Sood, and is based on an original narrative by K. Subash. Akhil heads to Bangkok after a romantic encounter with his girlfriend Saakshi in Mumbai. His best friend, Jugnu, and he plan creative strategies to eliminate the dog that stands in the way of his fortune. However, the dog is not a fool. The man and the dog then come up with strategies to deceive one another, and when they are unable to kill each other, they team up.

Life Of Pi (2012)

Suraj Sharma, the late Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, and Adil Hussain feature in the adventure drama film Life of Pi. Two survivors of a tragedy are at the centre of the plot. Suraj Sharma, a sixteen-year-old Indian boy, and Richard Parker, a dangerous Bengal tiger, are aboard a lifeboat that has been trapped in the Pacific Ocean for 227 days. The film is a huge work of art because of its 3D and computer-generated visuals. While the emotive story covers the path of adventure and self-discovery, the film adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel “Life of Pi” by Canadian author Yann Martel gives the story a deeper significance.

Chillar Party (2011)

The family comedy Chillar Party stars child actor Sanath Menon as Arjun/Encyclopedia, Rohan Grover plays Rishabh/Ronnie, Ramashanker Iyer plays Akram, Naman Jain plays Balwan Jhangiani/Jhanghya, and Araav Khanna plays Aflatoon. The film begins by introducing each child character through their characteristics of Chandar Nagar society. After some early difficulty, Fatka and his dog Bhidu become integral members of the kid gang when he enter society as domestic helper. The film contains some incredibly touching scenes, such as one where Fatka is searching for his dog and their ultimate reunion, which may make even the most hardened of hearts melt.