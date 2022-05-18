Gloria Hunniford health: Star on ‘horror’ food that caused pre-diabetes – ‘It’s poison’

“He opened my eyes to the hidden horrors of sugar, which has no nutritional value whatsoever. Effectively, it’s poison and can lead to all manner of diseases. Until recently, fats in our food have been public enemy number one. But more and more experts now believe that sugar is worse.”

The NHS explains that adults in the UK should have no more than 30 grams of free sugars a day, which is the equivalent to around seven sugar cubes. The term free sugars refers to sugars added to food or drinks, and sugars found naturally in honey, syrups, and unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies and purées.

Given that one can of cola can have as much as nine cubes of sugar, a tablespoon of ketchup contains around one teaspoon of sugar, a chocolate biscuit has up to two, and a small serving of baked beans almost three, it is extremely easy for sugar intake to increase.

A few years ago, the National Diet and Nutrition Survey showed that Britons each consume about 96.5 grams of sugar per day – almost 23 teaspoons, or 160 a week, much higher than the recommended average.