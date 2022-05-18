High cholesterol: Do you have hammertoe? Your feet may hold clues to clogged arteries

One thing these conditions have in common is they cause an imbalance in the muscle, tendons, or ligaments that normally hold the toe straight.

Changing footwear and using shoe inserts can help relieve pain, but severe cases of the condition may require surgery to get relief.

Some patients are reluctant to undergo surgery, but this could lead to further complications.

Sometimes hammertoe causes excessive rubbing of the foot inside the shoe, setting the stage for irritation, corns and calluses, and eventually nerve injury.

Ongoing pressure in or against the toes can result in nerve damage, although hammertoe causes this.