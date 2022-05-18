In Cultivating Cannabinoids, Environment is Everything

Back in the early days of cannabis, the geographical origin of the plant was what identified the product. The expectation of quality was uniquely tied to where the plant was grown. No longer.

As the industry strengthens and grows across America and around the world, producers are developing ever-improving qualities of cannabinoids. In order to meet soaring demand, this requires state-of-the-art solutions to produce consistently pure strains of cannabis plants anywhere. Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is now making this possible.

In 2022, we are talking about a growth-space controlled by a novel operating system that helps achieve and sustain the complex growth environment necessary. The latest CEA is resource-efficient, maximizing land-use productivity while minimizing water use and increasing reliability even in the face of extreme weather. It would be no exaggeration to call this a force-multiplier for agriculture, and specifically growing the highest quality cannabis possible.

When it comes to extracting medicinal benefits from the plant, quality is critical. The emergence of CBD has awakened millions who suffer from a range of ailments to natural, non mind-altering balm. Yet CBG is an even more powerful variant that is rarer, but known to have greater beneficial effect than common CBD. Thus for more discerning consumers, CBG is the answer.

About one-quarter of the cannabis plant can yield CBD, while CBG is drawn from only one-percent. Given such margins, there is no room for error. Because of the yield ratio, there is significant demand for quantity. This is where controlled environment agriculture becomes necessary.

Companies like Gro52 have spearheaded this process to where it becomes a commercially viable proposition. Its CEA technology accounts for problems that have limited other producers. These include pests, while concurrently circumventing the use of contaminants such as heavy metals or forever chemicals, and other environmental variables that have always affected growing in the process, such as the oxygen to CO2 ratio.

Gro52’s advanced greenhouse technologies eliminate pests altogether – without the use of pesticides, but rather with environmental controls. Similarly, they are able to guarantee and sustain natural soil at optimal condition. Their use of machine learning now applies new levels of science to an ancient discipline.

It is natural that the discerning consumers will reach for the best, and doing so within a global market that was estimated at over $20 billion last year – for which the United States consisted of about a quarter – What we are referring to now is a strong and expanding market.

That is why innovators like Gro52 have focused on the future. In this case, the future belongs to producers who can deliver a reliably top quality product at the most efficient and environmentally sound means of production. They have taken the old-fashioned green house a quantum step forward.

Expect an uptick of premium cannabinoids like CBG to follow. Industry experts are whispering this is the new leap-frog technology, while smart producers are signing up for cutting-edge CEA solutions.