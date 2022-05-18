Lady Gabriella Windsor married in £3million ‘magnificent’ tiara – & she looked ‘beautiful’

“Welcoming the Greek and Dutch Princess to the country it was gifted to her by the City of London. It was worn by Princess Alexandra on her wedding day and has become another icon of the Royal Kent Family collection of jewels.

“The magnificent graduated fringe design is heavily set with beautifully bright diamonds, and rather uniquely for a fringe tiara, it cannot also be worn as a necklace.

“Today the diadem is favoured by Princess Michael of Kent and has featured in official portraits and is regularly worn to state occasions, notably the Princess wore it for a ball in Vienna on her wedding night.

“Likely featuring over 100cts of diamonds, a diadem of this provenance and importance would likely reach £1million- £3million.”

Gabriella and Thomas’ wedding ceremony took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, a popular spot for such occasions.