Lillie Anna Johnson Obituary (1927 – 2022) Atlantic News Telegraph

Lillie Anna Johnson, 94, of Atlantic, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
She was the daughter of Jens and Anna (Christensen) Juhler, born May 27, 1927, in rural Atlantic. Lillie received her education at Atlantic High School, Creston Jr. College, and Cedar Falls Teacher’s College.
She held great interest in her 30 years of full-time and substitute teaching, Sunday School teaching in various churches, antiques, paintings, and family genealogy. Many hours were spent restoring hundreds of antique dolls for others. Lillie kept a daily diary for over 75 years and enjoyed working outside in the yard.
Lillie was married to Louie Johnson in 1948, and to them two sons were born, Stanley and Steven. The family farmed for over 25 years. Traveling to each of the 50 states, Caribbean and Alaska Cruises, and trips to Europe was something they looked forward to through the years.
A fond memory was walking in the Sea of Galilee & the Jordan River of Israel. The water brought back was used to baptize her seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas Kerns, twins. Leah & Aaden Kerns, Mason Johnson, Hudson Johnson, Miles Otte and Josslyn Otte.
Lillie had been a member of the YMCA, Questers, Atlantic Hospital Auxiliary, Atlantic Retired Teachers, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and dancing and card groups. She was an avid reader.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jens & Anna Juhler; husband, Louie of 60 years in 2009; brother, Harold Juhler and his wives, Peggy and Viola; sisters, Marie Ross and her husband, John and Violet Kardell and her husband Clarence; nephews, Sherwin Kardell (at age 11) and Sheldon Kardell; and a niece Pam (Kardell) Darrow.
Lillie is survived by her two sons, Stanley (Jill) Johnson of Colorado and Steven (Shannon) Johnson of Texas; six grandchildren, Kyle (Khanithada) Johnson of Booneville, Andrea (fiancé, Jeff) Johnson of Colorado, Rachel (Ian) Kerns of North Liberty, Ben (Katie) Johnson of Oklahoma, Linsey (Mark) Otte of Texas, and Preston Johnson of Council Bluffs; seven great-grandchildren; and other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A brief time of visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service followed by burial in the Atlantic Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com the day of the service. If you are unable to view the livestream a recording of the service will be available the following day on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation to a college scholarship for Atlantic seniors pursuing a career in education.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lillie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
