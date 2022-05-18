Lorain County genealogy group to hear about researching Slovak roots

At the June 13 virtual meeting of the Ohio Genealogical Society’s Lorain County Chapter, Lisa Alzo will make the presentation “Find Your Slovak Roots Online.”

Alzo is an active researcher, speaker, writer and teacher who writes for several genealogical publications and has written online courses on a variety of subjects, according to a news release. She currently has several courses at www.researchwriteconnect.com.

This virtual program begins at 7 p.m. and is open to members and the public. Those interested in watching the presentation should contact meetings@loraincoogs.org to be added to the invitation list and to receive the online link.